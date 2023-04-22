Win Stuff
National Crime Victims’ Week ramping up awareness

National Crime Victims Week starts Sunday
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) -Next week is the Department of Justice’s National Crime Victims’ Week.

The days will honor victims of the crimes and crime victims’ advocates.

Prisdcilla Pitts has been a crime victims’ advocate for seven years, but grew up in the wold advocacy, with her mother working at a domestic abuse shelter.

“I had a different insight growing up, especially about domestic abuse, as far as the cycle of abuse, statistics, resources, you know things like that,” Pitts said.

Working at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department as a crime victim’s advocate ia passion for Pitts, and next week, Crime Victims Week, holds a special place for her.

“It’s important to me to be an advocate, to speak for those who maybe can’t or are afraid to speak for themselves,” Pitts said.

Pitts works with victims f crimes every day to help them, whether they need resources like emotional support or just someone to listen.

Like Pitts, Tia Melica Cooper performs the same duties for the Laurel Police Department.

And like Pitts, Cooper said next week holds a special significance for her.

“It has a special meaning to me because sometimes my victims and survivors become family,” Cooper said. “They aren’t just a number or a case. They are family.”

Advocates provide support to crime victims, to let them know they aren’t alone when going through the court process or grieving the death of a family member.

“It’s important that nobody that’s been victimized is alone, and that’s what advocates are for,”Pitts said.

