Jones County drive-by suspect captured

From the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in a drive-by shooting in Jones County was captured Friday by Laurel Police Department officers.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Devante Blanks was arrested in Laurel and will be held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center pending his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Blanks, 28, Laurel, was wanted on one count of drive-by shooting in connection to an incident that occurred Tuesday in the Pendorff community.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s department said Blanks also was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and is a registered sex offender.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin expressed his thanks to the Laurel Police Department for taking Blanks into custody.

