Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Funeral service held tomorrow for a fallen WWll veteran

WWII Veteran Service
WWII Veteran Service(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Theodore Frank Scarborough finally will be laid to rest Saturday morning at Maxie Methodist Church, near his hometown of Brooklyn.

His family says its is honored that they have received closure after 80 years.

“One of my cousins says it’s life-changing for her, absolutely,” said Jill Brown, Scarborough’s great-niece.

“We know that Teddy, was the youngest child, and his mother in her dying wishes said ‘I hope that Teddy will come home someday.’ So, to the family, this totally brings closure.”

Saturday’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Maxie Methodist Church. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will feature full military honors.

A service was held Friday night, where Scarborough family members were given several medals and medallions in remembrance of the fallen veteran.

Scarborough was a bombardier in a B-24 Liberator for the Army Air Force.

He was killed during a bombing raid in 1943.

His remains rested with other unknown dead, until identification science and technology improved to the point where Scarborough was ID’d and the wheels for his return home were set in motion.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Mississippi
What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.
Devante Blanks, 28.
Search for drive-by shooting suspect still active in Jones Co.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Thursday at approximately 2:20 p.m.
MHP: Ala. man killed in crash on I-59 in Lamar Co.

Latest News

National Crime Victims Week starts next week
National Crime Victims Week starts Sunday
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss
USM allows 16 hits, 9 walks in 15-7 loss at Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss
USM allows 16 hits, 9 walks in 15-7 loss at Coastal Carolina
6pm Headlines 4/21
6pm Headlines 4/21