Bridge construction in Perry County leads to 20 mile detour

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bridge construction continues on Old River Road, but the residents are not happy with the 20-mile detour they now have to take to get to New Augusta.

What used to be a 10-minute visit to New Augusta has turned into a 25-minute trek for many.

“Anybody (who) lives on that side of the river, and of course, I’m one where that’s where I live, is on that side of the river, and it does make it inconvenient because you have to travel a little bit, about 20 miles out of the way, to come to New Augusta,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

The closure is expected to last six more weeks.

Nobles said the closing and detour will be merely temporary and well worth it when construction is complete.

“I know that it is an inconvenience for the people of Perry County, especially for the residents (who) live around there and that do business in New Augusta,” Nobles said. “Just be patient, be patient, and once it’s all completed, I think the residents over there will be really happy with the new bridge that they’ve got.”

The bridge has not always been closed during construction, and should an emergency arise, first responders will still be able to access the bridge.

“We have made an agreement with the construction manager that for 911 purposes for medical or for emergency falls, they will open it up for us to go through so we won’t have to go the long route,” Nobles said.

