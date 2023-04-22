Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

5th annual Springs and Garden Expo held Friday in Bay Springs

5th annual Spring and Garden Expo held Friday
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring has sprung!

The Jasper-Jones County Master Gardeners chapter is celebrating by hosting its fifth annual spring Yard and Garden Expo.

The event was held from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Friday at the John R. Sims Livestock Facility and featured 25 local vendors.

Added this year: A donation jar for Jones College Horticulture Students Scholarship Fund.

“It’s spring time, there’re flowers, there’re festivals, said Shelia Morrison, Jones-Jasper County Master Gardeners president. “As a matter of fact, I was going to buy some tomatoes and cucumbers.

“But we love doing this. This is why we become master gardeners.”

For more information, go to the Jasper-Jones County Master Gardeners ' Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection
Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Mississippi
What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.
Devante Blanks, 28.
Search for drive-by shooting suspect still active in Jones Co.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
Hattiesburg police respond to false report of active shooter at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County...
HPD responds to false report of active shooter at Industrial Park

Latest News

5th annual Spring and Garden Expo held
5th annual Spring and Garden Expo held Friday
Long-time Perry County Constable Wayne Penton died at his home in Beaumont Thursday morning. He...
Long-time Perry County constable passes away
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/21
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/21
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel