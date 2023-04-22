5th annual Springs and Garden Expo held Friday in Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring has sprung!

The Jasper-Jones County Master Gardeners chapter is celebrating by hosting its fifth annual spring Yard and Garden Expo.

The event was held from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Friday at the John R. Sims Livestock Facility and featured 25 local vendors.

Added this year: A donation jar for Jones College Horticulture Students Scholarship Fund.

“It’s spring time, there’re flowers, there’re festivals, said Shelia Morrison, Jones-Jasper County Master Gardeners president. “As a matter of fact, I was going to buy some tomatoes and cucumbers.

“But we love doing this. This is why we become master gardeners.”

For more information, go to the Jasper-Jones County Master Gardeners ' Facebook page.

