5th annual Springs and Garden Expo held Friday in Bay Springs
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring has sprung!
The Jasper-Jones County Master Gardeners chapter is celebrating by hosting its fifth annual spring Yard and Garden Expo.
The event was held from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Friday at the John R. Sims Livestock Facility and featured 25 local vendors.
Added this year: A donation jar for Jones College Horticulture Students Scholarship Fund.
“It’s spring time, there’re flowers, there’re festivals, said Shelia Morrison, Jones-Jasper County Master Gardeners president. “As a matter of fact, I was going to buy some tomatoes and cucumbers.
“But we love doing this. This is why we become master gardeners.”
For more information, go to the Jasper-Jones County Master Gardeners ' Facebook page.
