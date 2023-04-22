Win Stuff
1 dead, 1 injured in Jefferson Davis County shooting

A Friday night shooting in Jefferson Davis County left 1 dead, 1 wounded.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting in Jefferson Davis County left one dead and one injured, investigators with the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office said.

JDCSO investigators said that the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Friday on Mississippi 42 between Carson and Prentiss.

Four people were in a vehicle when shots were fired, hitting two of the individuals, JDCSO said.

JDCSO said the shooting caused the driver of the vehicle to swerve off the road. Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to rescue those in the car.

Two were transported to a local hospital, where one was later pronounced dead, JDCSO said.

At this time, investigators are not releasing the names or ages of the individuals involved. Investigators said one suspect has been identified in the shooting and asked for the community’s patience.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also is investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s office at (601) 792-5169.

