Youth Challenge cadets get valuable information at Shelby’s College/Career Day

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Cadets attending the Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Shelby did some job hunting or learned about higher education opportunities during a College/Career day held Friday morning.

The event featured vendors from various branches of the armed forces, local industry and educational institutions.

The academy hosts this event twice a year so cadets can see what employment or educational opportunities are available for them after they graduate.

Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style National Guard program for at-risk students or other students who want to get their GED or valuable job skills.

165 cadets are currently enrolled in YCA Class 58. They’ll graduate on June 17.

The first Youth Challenge Academy was held in 1994.

Nearly 11,000 cadets from across Mississippi and elsewhere have graduated from the Youth Challenge Program.

