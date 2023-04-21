Sunny and Nice Weather This Weekend

This evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms later tonight. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will be nice! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Next week will start off with a mix of sun and clouds for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Our next chance of rain will move in on Wednesday when another cold front swings through the Pine Belt. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

