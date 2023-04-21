Stateline resident concerned about dangerous curve in road near home

STATELINE, Miss. (WDAM) - One Stateline resident is searching for solutions to a dangerous curve in the road near her home.

Virginia Sims said she’s witnessed several accidents over the years in front of her driveway because of the bend in the road.

She said there’s limited visibility on both sides of the road for oncoming traffic and is worried about the impact on driver’s safety.

“I can’t drive out of my driveway without fear, because there have been accidents here,” Sims said.

Stateline Mayor Willie Miller said the city is working on solutions.

“I went out and looked at it several times and it’s a bad curve,” Miller said, “and we are actually in the process of trying to do something to fix that.”

The mayor says he’s spoken with the road supervisor and with the land owner near the curve to work on a solution.

Stop signs once were in place near the curve, but they were removed because the mayor said they caused more of a safety issue than the curve itself.

