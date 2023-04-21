Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Stateline resident concerned about dangerous curve in road near home

Curve in road has Stateline resident fearful
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Miss. (WDAM) - One Stateline resident is searching for solutions to a dangerous curve in the road near her home.

Virginia Sims said she’s witnessed several accidents over the years in front of her driveway because of the bend in the road.

She said there’s limited visibility on both sides of the road for oncoming traffic and is worried about the impact on driver’s safety.

“I can’t drive out of my driveway without fear, because there have been accidents here,” Sims said.

Stateline Mayor Willie Miller said the city is working on solutions.

“I went out and looked at it several times and it’s a bad curve,” Miller said, “and we are actually in the process of trying to do something to fix that.”

The mayor says he’s spoken with the road supervisor and with the land owner near the curve to work on a solution.

Stop signs once were in place near the curve, but they were removed because the mayor said they caused more of a safety issue than the curve itself.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Hattiesburg police have asked the public for help in locating missing teenager, Ashton Foster, 14
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by East Baton Rouge sheriff, says Hattiesburg police
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
Devante Blanks, 28.
Sheriff’s department seeking drive-by shooting suspect in Jones Co.

Latest News

Buckatunna residents are dealing with dirty water.
Residents concerned with water quality in Buckatunna
The 34th annual Okatoma Festival will be held May 6.
Plans being finalized for 34th annual Okatoma Festival
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo adds 3rd ‘Brunch with Bertie’ due to high demand
Covington County Hospital will use a $4 million Health Resources and Services Administration...
Covington Hospital to begin major renovations this summer