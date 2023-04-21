Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Search committee formed to find next Jackson State University president

College Board announces committee for Jackson Sate University president search.
College Board announces committee for Jackson Sate University president search.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Another step was taken in the search for the next Jackson State University president with the formation of a search committee by the State College Board.

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning appointed the members of the search committee during its meeting held Thursday in Jackson.

Trustees who will serve on the JSU Board Search Committee include:

  • Dr. Steven Cunningham, Chair
  • Dr. Ormella Cummings
  • Bruce Martin
  • Gee Ogletree
  • Hal Parker

The Online Listening Session Survey is now open on the IHL website, www.mississippi.edu, for members of the JSU Community to share the qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next president of Jackson State University.

The survey will be open until Wednesday. Information about the president search will be posted to the IHL website.

Follow the search @MSPublicUniv and @JSU_Search.

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning governs the public universities in Mississippi, including

  • Alcorn State University
  • Delta State University
  • Jackson State University
  • Mississippi State University, including the MSU’s Division of Agriculture, Forestry and Veterinary Medicine
  • Mississippi University for Women
  • Mississippi Valley State University
  • University of Mississippi, including the Ole Miss Medical Center
  • University of Southern Mississippi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Mississippi
What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection
Devante Blanks, 28.
Search for drive-by shooting suspect still active in Jones Co.
Hattiesburg police respond to false report of active shooter at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County...
HPD responds to false report of active shooter at Industrial Park
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal

Latest News

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Thursday at approximately 2:20 p.m.
MHP: Ala. man killed in crash on I-59 in Lamar Co.
Youth Challenge cadets get valuable information at Shelby’s College/Career Day
Youth Challenge cadets get valuable information at Shelby’s College/Career Day
The money will go towards completion of an Airport Geographic information Systems survey of...
PIB gets federal grant to complete survey project
L to R: Kristin Pace holding the rescued dog (Jazzman), James Shows and Jessica Carvo with the...
2 dogs safe, 1 dead after Friday morning fire in Moselle