Residents concerned with water quality in Buckatunna

Some in Buckatunna have major issues with their water
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUCKATUNNA, Miss. (WDAM) - When some folks in Buckatunna run their faucets, they’re always uncertain about the quality of water coming out and the residue left behind

Buckatunna resident Sonia Wadley said nobody will give her an answer to why the water looks the way it does.

Wadley said she is frustrated over discolored and smelly water that have been a problem for years.

She’s not the only one.

Buckatunna resident Steve Davis said the water gets filthy and coats all of the sinks, tubs and water heaters with orange residue.

“There’s people all over the state of Mississippi that’s dealing with this,” Davis said. “It just seems like the infrastructure is crumbling and there’s nothing being done about it.”

Buckatunna Water Works Association President Charles Taylor said the association has applied for grants to try to upgrade the system, and the board has tried workarounds and temporary fixes.

Taylor estimated a permanent solution would cost around $1.5 million.

While he maintains the water is safe to drink and use every day, neighbors are skeptical.

“We’ve been drinking and making coffee and all with this water since I’ve been here since 2018,” Wadley said. “I haven’t gotten a boil-water notice until the other day.”

Davis said he’s tried to reach out to the water association but is always met with silence. He said he’ll continue to push for answers until his water runs clear.

“It’s just like we are being avoided,” Davis said. “Nobody should have to put up with this. Nobody in Jackson, nobody in our state.

“Please fix our water.”

