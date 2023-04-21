Rain returns for your Friday

This evening will be nice and clear as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow across the Pine Belt as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be nice! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Next week will start off with a mix of sun and clouds for your Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

