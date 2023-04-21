Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Rain returns for your Friday

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 4/20
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be nice and clear as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow across the Pine Belt as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be nice! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Next week will start off with a mix of sun and clouds for your Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Hattiesburg police have asked the public for help in locating missing teenager, Ashton Foster, 14
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by East Baton Rouge sheriff, says Hattiesburg police
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
Devante Blanks, 28.
Sheriff’s department seeking drive-by shooting suspect in Jones Co.

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 4/20
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 4/20
04/20 Ryan’s “Foggy!” Thursday Morning Forecast
04/20 Ryan’s “Foggy!” Thursday Morning Forecast
04/20 Ryan’s “Foggy!” Thursday Morning Forecast
04/20 Ryan’s “Foggy!” Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/19
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/19