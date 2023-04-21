Playoff softball begins in the Pine Belt

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff softball returned to the Pine Belt on Thursday night. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area:

Petal (10) Gulfport (3)

Jefferson Davis County (5) Union (2) The Lady Jaguars’ first playoff win in program history

Purvis (14) South Pike (0)

Northeast Jones (9) Stone (8) - 8 innings

Stringer (9) Nanih Waiya (0)

Seminary (15) Tylertown (0)

Seminary (12) Tylertown (6) The Lady Bulldogs advance to the second round



Here’s a look at the rest of the first round schedule:

Friday

Vancleave at West Jones – 5 p.m.

Oak Grove at Harrison Central – 6 p.m.

West Harrison at Wayne County – 6:30 p.m.

Hattiesburg at Picayune – 6:30 p.m.

Noxapater at Lumberton – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Harrison Central at Oak Grove (Game 2) – 11 a.m.

Union at Jefferson Davis County (Game 2) – 12 p.m.

West Marion at Southeast Lauderdale (Game 2) – 1 p.m.

Petal at Gulfport (Game 2) – 2 p.m.

West Jones at Vancleave (Game 2) – 2 p.m.

Lumberton at Noxapater (Game 2) – 2 p.m.

Nanih Waiya at Stringer (Game 2) – 6 p.m.

Wayne County at West Harrison (Game 2) – 6:30 p.m.

Picayune at Hattiesburg (Game 2) – 6:30 p.m.

Monday

South Pike at Purvis (Game 2) – 5 p.m.

Northeast Jones at Stone (Game 2) – 6 p.m.

Oak Grove at Harrison Central (Game 3, if necessary)

Gulfport at Petal (Game 3, if necessary)

West Harrison at Wayne County (Game 3, if necessary)

Hattiesburg at Picayune (Game 3, if necessary)

Vancleave at West Jones (Game 3, if necessary)

Southeast Lauderdale at West Marion (Game 3, if necessary)

Jefferson Davis County at Union (Game 3, if necessary)

Stringer at Nanih Waiya (Game 3, if necessary)

Noxapater at Lumberton (Game 3, if necessary)

