Playoff softball begins in the Pine Belt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff softball returned to the Pine Belt on Thursday night. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area:
- Petal (10) Gulfport (3)
- Jefferson Davis County (5) Union (2)
- The Lady Jaguars’ first playoff win in program history
- Purvis (14) South Pike (0)
- Northeast Jones (9) Stone (8) - 8 innings
- Stringer (9) Nanih Waiya (0)
- Seminary (15) Tylertown (0)
- Seminary (12) Tylertown (6)
- The Lady Bulldogs advance to the second round
Here’s a look at the rest of the first round schedule:
Friday
- Vancleave at West Jones – 5 p.m.
- Oak Grove at Harrison Central – 6 p.m.
- West Harrison at Wayne County – 6:30 p.m.
- Hattiesburg at Picayune – 6:30 p.m.
- Noxapater at Lumberton – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Harrison Central at Oak Grove (Game 2) – 11 a.m.
- Union at Jefferson Davis County (Game 2) – 12 p.m.
- West Marion at Southeast Lauderdale (Game 2) – 1 p.m.
- Petal at Gulfport (Game 2) – 2 p.m.
- West Jones at Vancleave (Game 2) – 2 p.m.
- Lumberton at Noxapater (Game 2) – 2 p.m.
- Nanih Waiya at Stringer (Game 2) – 6 p.m.
- Wayne County at West Harrison (Game 2) – 6:30 p.m.
- Picayune at Hattiesburg (Game 2) – 6:30 p.m.
Monday
- South Pike at Purvis (Game 2) – 5 p.m.
- Northeast Jones at Stone (Game 2) – 6 p.m.
- Oak Grove at Harrison Central (Game 3, if necessary)
- Gulfport at Petal (Game 3, if necessary)
- West Harrison at Wayne County (Game 3, if necessary)
- Hattiesburg at Picayune (Game 3, if necessary)
- Vancleave at West Jones (Game 3, if necessary)
- Southeast Lauderdale at West Marion (Game 3, if necessary)
- Jefferson Davis County at Union (Game 3, if necessary)
- Stringer at Nanih Waiya (Game 3, if necessary)
- Noxapater at Lumberton (Game 3, if necessary)
