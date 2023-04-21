Win Stuff
Playoff softball begins in the Pine Belt

By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff softball returned to the Pine Belt on Thursday night. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area:

  • Petal (10) Gulfport (3)
  • Jefferson Davis County (5) Union (2)
    • The Lady Jaguars’ first playoff win in program history
  • Purvis (14) South Pike (0)
  • Northeast Jones (9) Stone (8) - 8 innings
  • Stringer (9) Nanih Waiya (0)
  • Seminary (15) Tylertown (0)
  • Seminary (12) Tylertown (6)
    • The Lady Bulldogs advance to the second round

Here’s a look at the rest of the first round schedule:

Friday

  • Vancleave at West Jones – 5 p.m.
  • Oak Grove at Harrison Central – 6 p.m.
  • West Harrison at Wayne County – 6:30 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg at Picayune – 6:30 p.m.
  • Noxapater at Lumberton – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Harrison Central at Oak Grove (Game 2) – 11 a.m.
  • Union at Jefferson Davis County (Game 2) – 12 p.m.
  • West Marion at Southeast Lauderdale (Game 2) – 1 p.m.
  • Petal at Gulfport (Game 2) – 2 p.m.
  • West Jones at Vancleave (Game 2) – 2 p.m.
  • Lumberton at Noxapater (Game 2) – 2 p.m.
  • Nanih Waiya at Stringer (Game 2) – 6 p.m.
  • Wayne County at West Harrison (Game 2) – 6:30 p.m.
  • Picayune at Hattiesburg (Game 2) – 6:30 p.m.

Monday

  • South Pike at Purvis (Game 2) – 5 p.m.
  • Northeast Jones at Stone (Game 2) – 6 p.m.
  • Oak Grove at Harrison Central (Game 3, if necessary)
  • Gulfport at Petal (Game 3, if necessary)
  • West Harrison at Wayne County (Game 3, if necessary)
  • Hattiesburg at Picayune (Game 3, if necessary)
  • Vancleave at West Jones (Game 3, if necessary)
  • Southeast Lauderdale at West Marion (Game 3, if necessary)
  • Jefferson Davis County at Union (Game 3, if necessary)
  • Stringer at Nanih Waiya (Game 3, if necessary)
  • Noxapater at Lumberton (Game 3, if necessary)

