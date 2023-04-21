Win Stuff
Plans being finalized for 34th annual Okatoma Festival

Annual Okatoma Festival gearing up
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of the upcoming Okatoma Festival are finalizing plans for the 34th annual event.

The festival is happening in downtown Collins on May 6, starting a 5K run at 8 a.m.

The run will be followed by a parade at 10:30 a.m. and live entertainment on two stages.

The headline performer is Nashville recording artist Ashton Shepherd.

Food from nearly 30 vendors will be available.

There will also be more than 100 arts and crafts and health booths.

“It’s really a community celebration,” said Marie Shoemake, Covington County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We want people to come to our community, see what we have to offer and maybe, they’ll come back and stay or at least they’ll come back and shop.”

The event will wrap up at 7 p.m.

