Plans being finalized for 34th annual Okatoma Festival

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of the upcoming Okatoma Festival are finalizing plans for the 34th annual event.

The festival is happening in downtown Collins on May 6, starting a 5K run at 8 a.m.

The run will be followed by a parade at 10:30 a.m. and live entertainment on two stages.

The headline performer is Nashville recording artist Ashton Shepherd.

Food from nearly 30 vendors will be available.

There will also be more than 100 arts and crafts and health booths.

“It’s really a community celebration,” said Marie Shoemake, Covington County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We want people to come to our community, see what we have to offer and maybe, they’ll come back and stay or at least they’ll come back and shop.”

The event will wrap up at 7 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.