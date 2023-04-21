Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

PIB gets federal grant to complete survey project

The money will go towards completion of an Airport Geographic information Systems survey of...
The money will go towards completion of an Airport Geographic information Systems survey of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport just received a new federal grant, which will be used to complete a geographical survey of the facility.

The funds are part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The grant totals $204,894.

The money will go towards the completion of an Airport Geographic Information Systems survey of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

Airport Executive Director Tom Heanue said the survey was initiated about two years ago. With these new funds, he said the study should be completed in three to six months.

The grant to PIB is one of 39 AIP or Airport Improvement Grants being awarded to airports across Mississippi. Those grants total $35.2 million.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Mississippi
What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection
Devante Blanks, 28.
Sheriff’s department seeking drive-by shooting suspect in Jones Co.
Hattiesburg police respond to false report of active shooter at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County...
HPD responds to false report of active shooter at Industrial Park
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal

Latest News

L to R: Kristin Pace holding the rescued dog (Jazzman), James Shows and Jessica Carvo with the...
2 dogs safe, 1 dead after Friday morning fire in Moselle
Matthew R. Smith Jr.,30, of Forrest County.
HPD seeking wanted Forrest Co. man for receiving, selling stolen property to retailer
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Kipling ‘feeling better’ but begins hospice assessment at Hattiesburg Zoo
Skye Morgan, U.S. History teacher at Petal High School, but also Mississippi Teacher of the...
Mississippi’s Teacher of the Year prepares for D.C. to advocate public education