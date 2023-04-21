PIB gets federal grant to complete survey project

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport just received a new federal grant, which will be used to complete a geographical survey of the facility.

The funds are part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The grant totals $204,894.

The money will go towards the completion of an Airport Geographic Information Systems survey of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

Airport Executive Director Tom Heanue said the survey was initiated about two years ago. With these new funds, he said the study should be completed in three to six months.

The grant to PIB is one of 39 AIP or Airport Improvement Grants being awarded to airports across Mississippi. Those grants total $35.2 million.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.