Perry County bridge construction continues over the Tallahala Creek

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A truss bridge used to be the primary way across the Tallahala Creek and into Perry County, with folks rolling over the structure since the 1940s.

But that’s all changing.

Progress is being made now on the U.S. 42 bridge from Forrest County to Perry County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation calls the new span a better, safer design.

“Really the purpose of this project was to replace an aging truss bridge,” said Anna Ehrgott, the public information officer for MDOT. “There are several issues with truss bridges, one of which is that it is kind of an older design. We are going to be replacing that truss bridge with a standard conventional concrete bridge.”

This $17 million project was awarded to Cotton Creek Transport of Laurel.

MDOT says traffic hasn’t has been an issue due to the fact that the truss bridge is still in operation until the new one is completed.

Lots of recent rain and a high creek has slowed progress, but, overall, few setbacks have been encountered.

“Once the Tallahala (Creek) goes down a little bit, they will replace those final drill shafts so they can get those a little bit easier,” Ehrgott said. “About 90 percent of the earthwork is complete right now as well, so they are making tremendous progress on it.

“Everything is on schedule as of right now.”

The new span is expected to be finished by fall 2023.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.