Firefighters respond to outside fire at Jack’s in Purvis

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire was reported outside the Jack’s restaurant in Purvis Thursday afternoon.

Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the initial call came in at 2 p.m. The Southeast Lamar Fire Department was the primary fire department on the scene.

Daniel Cameron said he witnessed the fire at the 4-way red light on MS Highway 589. He said he noticed a large flame near the entrance door, but before he could turn around and get back to see more, the flame had been extinguished.

Hill said the front porch outside the restaurant was on fire, and It was contained to the outside wall. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.