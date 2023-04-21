MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Texas couple with ties to Mississippi State gifted the university $100 million.

George and Kathy Bishop donated the historic sum for scholarship purposes.

It’s the largest gift to a higher education institution in Mississippi’s history, according to the university.

It’s also among the largest contributions designated solely for scholarship support made to any university in the world.

George Bishop graduated from MSU in 1958 with a degree in petroleum geology.

He had a successful career in the oil and gas industry before founding GeoSouthern Energy in 1981.

