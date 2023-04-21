Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple

Campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. (Source: WTVA)
Campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. (Source: WTVA)(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Texas couple with ties to Mississippi State gifted the university $100 million.

George and Kathy Bishop donated the historic sum for scholarship purposes.

It’s the largest gift to a higher education institution in Mississippi’s history, according to the university.

It’s also among the largest contributions designated solely for scholarship support made to any university in the world.

George Bishop graduated from MSU in 1958 with a degree in petroleum geology.

He had a successful career in the oil and gas industry before founding GeoSouthern Energy in 1981.

Open this link to read the full announcement.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Mississippi
What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection
Devante Blanks, 28.
Sheriff’s department seeking drive-by shooting suspect in Jones Co.
Hattiesburg police respond to false report of active shooter at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County...
HPD responds to false report of active shooter at Industrial Park
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal

Latest News

The Hub City hosted Mississippi’s first-ever cannabis award ceremony - The Sippi Cup - on...
Hub City hosts inaugural ‘Sippi Cup’ cannabis awards
A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration for their...
Lamar Co. couple wins 2023 Minority Champions of the Year for new ‘Black Wall Street’
The Hub City hosted Mississippi’s first-ever cannabis award ceremony - The Sippi Cup - on...
Hub City hosts inaugural ‘Sippi Cup’ cannabis awards
A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration for their...
Lamar Co. couple wins 2023 Minority Champions of the Year for new ‘Black Wall Street’
USM
Diversity Talks’ mission: Take lessons of inclusion to the workforce