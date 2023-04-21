Win Stuff
MHP: Ala. man killed in crash on I-59 in Lamar Co.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Thursday at approximately 2:20 p.m.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Alabama was killed Thursday on Interstate 59 in Lamar County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash at approximately 2:20 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2005 Ford Ranger, driven by 32-year-old Dewayne Veasey of Russellville, Ala., was traveling south on I-59 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Veasey received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, MHP said.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

