Long-time Perry County constable passes away

Long-time Perry County Constable Wayne Penton died at his home in Beaumont Thursday morning. He was 67.
Long-time Perry County Constable Wayne Penton died at his home in Beaumont Thursday morning. He was 67.(Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County is mourning a long-time public figure who passed away Thursday morning.

According to a Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Constable Wayne “Chief” Penton died at his Beaumont residence. He was 67.

“We appreciate his service to the citizens of Perry County, and we will truly miss him,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles in the Facebook post.

Penton served as Perry County District 2 constable from 1988 through this year.

Penton also served as the chief of police for his hometown of Beaumont from 1999 to 2021.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” Nobles said.

Visitation has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Beaumont.

Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jones and Son Chapel in Beaumont. Interment will follow at Beaumont Cemetery.

For more information on arrangements, please go to https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/mr-wayne-penton-obituary?pid=204342572

