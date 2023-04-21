Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lamar Co. couple wins 2023 Minority Champions of the Year for new ‘Black Wall Street’

A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration for their work with minority-owned businesses.
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for their work with minority-owned businesses.

What started as Tony Reimonenq, Jr.’s vision for a new Black Wall Street is now coming to life right here in Lamar County.

Entrepreneurship, economic impact mix well in Hattiesburg family
Greenwood Plaza to offer space for new businesses

Along with his wife, Liz, Reimonenq has helped fill a once-empty plaza by giving a diverse group of businesses an opportunity.

“We are 70% minority business owners,” said Reimonenq. “We helped other people open businesses and expand businesses by way of accessing capital at mainstream banks and business plan developments, also understanding business financials.”

Because of their work, the SBA awarded the Reimonenqs the 2023 Minority Business Champions of the Year. Their work has also garnered attention on national platforms like ABC’s Good Morning America.

When asked about his success, Reimonenq said he is reminded of a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“‘One day, Mississippi will one day be an oasis for people of color,’” quoted Reimonenq.

To learn more about the Reimonenqs and their work in the Lamar County area, visit their website at LinkedUp Economic Empowerment Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Mississippi
What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection
Devante Blanks, 28.
Sheriff’s department seeking drive-by shooting suspect in Jones Co.
Hattiesburg police respond to false report of active shooter at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County...
HPD responds to false report of active shooter at Industrial Park
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal

Latest News

A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration for their...
Lamar Co. couple wins 2023 Minority Champions of the Year for new ‘Black Wall Street’
Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum opened in 2020.
Hattiesburg business, attractions make Forbes.com list of places to see in 2023
Hattiesburg recognized nationally
Hattiesburg recognized nationally
The 34th annual Okatoma Festival will be held May 6.
Plans being finalized for 34th annual Okatoma Festival