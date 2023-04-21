Kipling ‘feeling better’ but begins hospice assessment at Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In late March, the Hattiesburg Zoo animal care staff reported that Kipling, the zoo’s resident Sumatran tiger, was exhibiting some signs of age-related health issues.

Zoo officials decided to remove Kipling from his outdoor habitat for an unspecified period of time to allow for testing and medication administration. Since that time, the animal care team has been closely monitoring him both day and night.

The zoo later shared an update on Kipling’s health, noting that he was experiencing good and bad days and would be on exhibit for partial days while testing continued. Kipling is also receiving medications to manage discomfort

Over the past few weeks, Kipling has had access to both his outdoor habitat and his indoor enclosure as he wishes, allowing him to decide his level of activity.

Guests will notice that Kipling’s climbing platform has been modified to prevent him from jumping and injuring himself. Even at his advanced age, he has the ability and desire to jump from the ground to the top platform, but doing so causes painful flexion and increases his risk of serious injury.

On April 20, the zoo’s veterinarian, animal curator and the direct care team for Kipling reviewed the results from a CT scan and examination. While he is showing some improved signs in the areas of weight gain and increased movement, he is also showing signs of age-related diminished function. This, unfortunately, cannot be reversed.

“We are taking every measure to ensure Kipling is as comfortable and safe as possible as we transition him into hospice care,” reads a report from the Hattiesburg Zoo. “Quality-of-life assessments for Kipling began on Monday of this week, followed by the CT scan and examination on Wednesday. The quality-of-life assessments will continue and will help us measure his welfare, pain levels and general health, which in turn will guide us in managing his husbandry and determining the next steps in his care.”

To learn more about Kipling and the Hattiesburg Zoo, visit the organization’s website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.