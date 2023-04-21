Win Stuff
Hub City hosts inaugural ‘Sippi Cup’ cannabis awards

The Hub City hosted Mississippi’s first-ever cannabis award ceremony - The Sippi Cup - on Thursday.
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Community members gathered at Brewsky’s for the inaugural Sippi Cup, where they honored those who worked to help legalize cannabis in the Magnolia State.

A local dispensary owner, Diesoul Blankenship of Aeroma Cannabis Company, helped organize the event. He said businesses battled for nearly three years, and now, it’s time to recognize the ones who championed their cause.

”Some of them have been on this quest for five years,” said Blankenship. “From politicians who put their necks out there to pass it to even the street teamers who put the signatures together to get it on the ballot the first time, we’re honoring all those people. We want the story to be told about who made this happen.”

This was the first time for The Sippi Cup, but Blankenship said they hope to make the awards a permanent event.

