HPD seeking wanted Forrest Co. man for receiving, selling stolen property to retailer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a suspect on an active felony warrant.

According to HPD, 30-year-old Matthew R. Smith Jr. of Forrest County is wanted for allegedly receiving stolen property and selling it to a local retailer on April 10, 2023.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.