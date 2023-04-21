HPD seeking wanted Forrest Co. man for receiving, selling stolen property to retailer
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a suspect on an active felony warrant.
According to HPD, 30-year-old Matthew R. Smith Jr. of Forrest County is wanted for allegedly receiving stolen property and selling it to a local retailer on April 10, 2023.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).
