Hattiesburg business, attractions make Forbes.com list of places to see in 2023

Hattiesburg recognized nationally
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg has made forbes.com’s list of the best places to travel this year.

The article titled, “The Best Places to Travel in the U.S. in 2023, According to the Experts.” lists the Hub City’s Pocket Alley and Pocket Museum, its public art trail and the downtown store, The Lucky Rabbit as points of interest.

The article also features things to do and places to eat on the Gulf Coast, Jackson and the Mississippi Delta.

“We’ve run into a few folks that have made a detour in their travel plans, their vacation plans, because they heard about the Pocket Alley and wanted to swerve through and we know that’s good for Hattiesburg, we’re proud of that,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

“We are thrilled anytime we get national recognition and we are so humbled by our customer base and our fans who continue to support us,” said Abby Thaxton, owner of The Lucky Rabbit.

Hattieburg’s Pocket Museum opened in 2020.

Hattiesburg recognized nationally
