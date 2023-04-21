Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Diversity Talks’ mission: Take lessons of inclusion to the workforce

Thursday, industry leaders spoke to University of Southern Mississippi students about the importance of inclusion.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday, industry leaders spoke to University of Southern Mississippi students about the importance of inclusion.

The USM School of Media and Communication hosted the forum with four industry leaders from different backgrounds.

The quartet led a discussion for on-campus students about inclusion, belonging in a workplace environment and how students can be prepared when they leave USM.

The talk provided insights on career paths and opportunities, racial harmony, power of communication and inclusive diversity.

“We can incorporate all five generations that are now living in a household and sometimes six generations living in the household, and how we can work together to kind of solve some of the countries problems and issues,” said Bill Imada, IW chairman/chief connectivity officer.

The event provided a safe space for participants to discuss their thoughts and views on diversity, racial harmony and communication. Organizers hoped students would take these ideas with them as they graduate and encourage others to do the same.

“Diversity is a challenge, but there’s beauty in it because you’re either preparing or repairing,” said Eddie Holloway, senior associate provost for equity, inclusion and diversity. “As we look to prepare, we go forth with new eyes, but as we work to repair, we go forth with new eyes.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Mississippi
What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection
Devante Blanks, 28.
Sheriff’s department seeking drive-by shooting suspect in Jones Co.
Hattiesburg police respond to false report of active shooter at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County...
HPD responds to false report of active shooter at Industrial Park
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal

Latest News

The Hub City hosted Mississippi’s first-ever cannabis award ceremony - The Sippi Cup - on...
Hub City hosts inaugural ‘Sippi Cup’ cannabis awards
A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration for their...
Lamar Co. couple wins 2023 Minority Champions of the Year for new ‘Black Wall Street’
The Hub City hosted Mississippi’s first-ever cannabis award ceremony - The Sippi Cup - on...
Hub City hosts inaugural ‘Sippi Cup’ cannabis awards
A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration for their...
Lamar Co. couple wins 2023 Minority Champions of the Year for new ‘Black Wall Street’