Diversity Talks’ mission: Take lessons of inclusion to the workforce

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday, industry leaders spoke to University of Southern Mississippi students about the importance of inclusion.

The USM School of Media and Communication hosted the forum with four industry leaders from different backgrounds.

The quartet led a discussion for on-campus students about inclusion, belonging in a workplace environment and how students can be prepared when they leave USM.

The talk provided insights on career paths and opportunities, racial harmony, power of communication and inclusive diversity.

“We can incorporate all five generations that are now living in a household and sometimes six generations living in the household, and how we can work together to kind of solve some of the countries problems and issues,” said Bill Imada, IW chairman/chief connectivity officer.

The event provided a safe space for participants to discuss their thoughts and views on diversity, racial harmony and communication. Organizers hoped students would take these ideas with them as they graduate and encourage others to do the same.

“Diversity is a challenge, but there’s beauty in it because you’re either preparing or repairing,” said Eddie Holloway, senior associate provost for equity, inclusion and diversity. “As we look to prepare, we go forth with new eyes, but as we work to repair, we go forth with new eyes.”

