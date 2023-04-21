Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from vessel collision near Bay St. Louis

The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.
The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.(David Weydert / U.S. Coast Guard)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, a collision between a 53-foot yacht and a tug vessel carrying two barges caused the Coast Guard to spring into action.

After receiving reports of the crash, a response boat crew was dispatched to the scene, where it safely took on three boaters from the yacht and took them to Bay St. Louis.

One of the boaters was reported to have sustained injuries during the collision and was in critical condition. They were transported by EMS personnel to a nearby hospital. The other two boaters were reported to be in stable condition.

The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Mississippi
What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection
Devante Blanks, 28.
Sheriff’s department seeking drive-by shooting suspect in Jones Co.
Hattiesburg police respond to false report of active shooter at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County...
HPD responds to false report of active shooter at Industrial Park
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal

Latest News

The Hub City hosted Mississippi’s first-ever cannabis award ceremony - The Sippi Cup - on...
Hub City hosts inaugural ‘Sippi Cup’ cannabis awards
A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration for their...
Lamar Co. couple wins 2023 Minority Champions of the Year for new ‘Black Wall Street’
The Hub City hosted Mississippi’s first-ever cannabis award ceremony - The Sippi Cup - on...
Hub City hosts inaugural ‘Sippi Cup’ cannabis awards
A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration for their...
Lamar Co. couple wins 2023 Minority Champions of the Year for new ‘Black Wall Street’
USM
Diversity Talks’ mission: Take lessons of inclusion to the workforce