2 dogs safe, 1 dead after Friday morning fire in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two dogs are safe, and one other dog died after a structure fire in Moselle Friday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at 33 Maskew Driver shortly after 7:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters found a large metal barn with a kennel built onto it engulfed in flames inside with the structural integrity of the walls beginning to be compromised.

Moselle VFD arrived first and firefighters Jessica Carvo and James Shows heard a dog barking, immediately recognizing that the kennel had three dogs inside.

Carvo began kicking in the door of the kennel and saved a dog, which was named Jazzman.

A second dog, Bella, was able to dig herself out of the kennel on her own.

One other dog, Toby, remained in the kennel and was deceased when firefighters arrived.

Carvo said Jazzman was standing in the fire at the time she was rescued. The owners are seeking veterinarian treatment for Jazzman as she sustained significant injuries in the incident.

Bumgardner said no other injuries were reported.

A camper, a tractor and a side-by-side were also destroyed in the fire.

- (Moselle VFD)

The fire council said it wanted to thank all the firefighters responding to the fire and a special thank you to Carvo.

