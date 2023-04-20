USM coach Scott Berry previews weekend series with Coastal Carolina

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss head baseball coach Scott Berry caught up with local media on Wednesday before the Golden Eagles make their first trip to Coastal Carolina.

No. 24 USM (22-13, 10-5 Sun Belt) sits just one game behind the No. 10 Chanticleers (24-11, 11-4 Sun Belt) in the conference standings.

Berry knows the challenge Coastal Carolina poses, leading the Sun Belt with .328 team average. However, Southern Miss views this weekend’s three-game series as a tremendous opportunity.

