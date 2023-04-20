Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM coach Scott Berry previews weekend series with Coastal Carolina

By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss head baseball coach Scott Berry caught up with local media on Wednesday before the Golden Eagles make their first trip to Coastal Carolina.

No. 24 USM (22-13, 10-5 Sun Belt) sits just one game behind the No. 10 Chanticleers (24-11, 11-4 Sun Belt) in the conference standings.

Berry knows the challenge Coastal Carolina poses, leading the Sun Belt with .328 team average. However, Southern Miss views this weekend’s three-game series as a tremendous opportunity.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Forrest County Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced 16-year-old Uribe Bolden to serve 25 years...
‘You are still a child’: Judge sentences teen to serve 25 years for 2021 Hattiesburg murder
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
The Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of...
Briarfield Apartments to be renovated later this year

Latest News

Billy Oldham, Southern Miss
Billy Oldham finding his rhythm at Southern Miss
Ole Miss quarterback competition heats up as newcomers impress
Billy Oldham, Southern Miss
USM clinches 4th Sun Belt series with 7-1 win over James Madison
Jason Brown was one of three QBs to take snaps in the JSU Spring Game Saturday
JSU Spring Game showcases team for first time under T.C. Taylor