Sumrall Elementary kindergarten drive-thru adds new registration wrinkle

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents in Sumrall are preparing the class of 2036 for the next 13 years of school.

Faculty at Sumrall Elementary School welcomed families at its first ever drive-thru, where kindergarten parents gathered material to help prepare students for the upcoming semester.

The school was a part of the district-wide kindergarten welcome last week, but assistant principal Sharon Cooley says she wanted to help make her community feel welcomed.

“Any opportunity we can have to meet parents and children in advance and make them comfortable here, let them know that our campus is open,” said Cooley. “We are post COVID and it’s open and we want families to be involved in their children’s education.”

Kindergarten registration is open through Friday in Lamar County. Classes start July 26.

