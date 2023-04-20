Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Stone County Enviva plant leaders give updated timeline

The goal calls for the plant to be up and running by the summer of 2025. The planned development will produce 1.1 million tons of pellets a year.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Last month, Enviva’s planned wood pellet plant in Stone County got the go-ahead with an approved permit from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Enviva chief development officer Mark Coscio tells WLOX the groundwork for construction will begin later this year.

“Really at the beginning of next year you’ll start seeing quite a bit of construction activity,” Coscio said.

The goal calls for the plant to be up and running by the summer of 2025. The planned development will produce 1.1 million tons of pellets a year. The pellets provide a low-carbon energy alternative to fossil fuels.

Some have expressed concerns over the plant. 350 Stone County residents signed a petition wanting more accountability from Enviva to follow emission regulations. According to Coscio, the facility will be designed with safety and efficiency as top priorities.

“This is going to have our lowest carbon footprint per ton produced,” Coscio said. “It will be the most efficient plant to date and it will be the safest plant.”

Enviva is receiving millions of dollars in incentives to build in Stone County. Those incentives include $1.3 million in work to Highway 49 to improve access to the facility along with $2.5 million in utility improvements for the water supply needed for the plant.

Documents WLOX requested show the agreement to bring the plant to Stone County requires Enviva to produce 100 jobs within four years or the company would have to repay some of the public’s multi-million dollar investment.

Coscio fully expects those jobs to be available with positions including plant managers, operators, maintenance and community relations.

“We believe we should fill the vast majority of the positions if not all of the positions locally. That’s what we’re striving to do,” he said.

The Stone County plant will join two other Enviva facilities in South Mississippi, those are in George County and the Port of Pascagoula.

Coscio said initially the pellets produced in Stone County will be taken by truck to Pascagoula for shipment around the world. Also, a rail option from the plant is also being explored.

Enviva currently operates ten wood pellet production plants across the United States. The Stone County plant is one of four new facilities planned.

For more information on Enviva, check out their website at https://www.envivabiomass.com/.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
Hattiesburg police have asked the public for help in locating missing teenager, Ashton Foster, 14
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by East Baton Rouge sheriff, says Hattiesburg police
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

Latest News

The money looks similar to real money except for a few word substitutes, such as “Motion...
‘In Props We Trust’: Ellisville PD warning residents of ‘movie money’ scam
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal
“The future of Mississippi’s economy is being decided today,” Governor Tate Reeves said
Reeves signs bills expanding workforce development initiatives in Mississippi
The police department said both suspects entered the business separately, but were reportedly...
HPD seeking 2 suspects in ongoing investigation
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo adds 3rd ‘Brunch with Bertie’ due to high demand