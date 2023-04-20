South Mississippi professor involved in Waco siege reflects on 30th anniversary

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -As America reflects on the 30th anniversary of the deadly Waco siege, one of the members of the FBI’s hostage rescue team is teaching lessons learned from the operation to students in south Mississippi.

Dr. Jim McGee is an associate professor at William Carey University, but 30 years ago he was assigned to Quantico, Virginia.

His team got the call to respond to Texas after a deadly shootout between ATF agents and members of the religious cult group known as the Branch Davidians.

“ATF agents, who were in the process of trying to serve these warrants were shot and killed so as soon as you had the loss of life, or the injuries, because another 16 ATF agents were wounded during that fire fight, that falls within the jurisdiction of the FBI,” said McGee.

McGee said the HRT was often used as a final tactical option.

For 51 days, federal agents were in a standoff with the Branch Davidians and their leader, David Koresh.

Investigators had tried to serve a warrant at the property, believing Koresh had stockpiled illegal automatic weapons and was having sexual relations with children inside.

“He believed and his followers believed he was the messiah, the second coming of Christ,” McGee said.

After Koresh broke several promises to surrender over the weeks-long standoff, McGee and the HRT moved in to try to flush the Davidians out safely by using tear gas.

“That was what was my job was was to fire those gas rounds into areas where we saw Davidians standing and shooting at us,” said McGee.

While HRT members deployed the gas, McGee said they noticed smoke coming from multiple locations. He recalled listening devices inside the compound capturing the voices of Davidians at the time of the fire.

“We could hear them saying, ‘David says start the fires. Pour the fuel. Start the fires.,’” McGee said.

As the compound began to burn with Davidians and children inside, news cameras were rolling as McGee ran to help a woman who had jumped from the second floor.

She wandered back inside until McGee pulled her to safety. He hoped she would reveal the location of other members and children who were still unaccounted for.

“I shook her. Identified myself. I asked her, where are the children. She would not respond. She just kind of looked at me and rolled over with a blank stare,” McGee recalled.

A total of 76 Branch Davidians, including 25 children, died in the fire. Some members who made it out were eventually charged. McGee was among the agents called to testify in court.

“The Davidians did go to trial on that and were, in my mind, unbelievably acquitted of those murders. But that doesn’t mean we should forget what happened to those 4 ATF agents. They gave their lives,” McGee said.

The Waco siege has become a popular subject for documentaries on streaming platforms.

McGee said he’s had mixed opinions on the narratives portrayed across various documentaries, but was pleased with the FBI TRUE episodes by Efran Films Canada.

Episodes featuring McGee premiered earlier this year on Paramount Plus.

While there has been plenty of controversy and questions surrounding the federal government’s actions, McGee feels its important to share his experiences with young minds considering a career in law enforcement.

“This past trimester I’ve been teaching a class specifically that addresses the Waco crisis and like you said, there is enough information and details to easily fill 10 weeks of course work,” McGee said.

Dr. McGee frequently teaches at William Carey University’s Tradition Campus, but he also teaches on the Hattiesburg Campus about once a week.

“We are looking at the Bill of Rights and the first 10 amendments of the constitution and then we are applying each of those to that situation in terms of from a law enforcement perspective or from a Davidian perspective.”

As people reflect on the tragedy decades ago, McGee said it’s important to study what happened in an effort to better prepare for similar events in the future.

“It is fulfilling to be able to have class discussions and see them grasping the importance of this crisis and the lessons learned because as we all know, those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it and Waco is a perfect example of that type of situation,” said McGee.

