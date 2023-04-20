Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sheriff’s department seeking drive-by shooting suspect in Jones Co.

Devante Blanks, 28.
Devante Blanks, 28.(Jones County Sheriff’s Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a suspect wanted in a drive-by shooting investigation.

According to JCSD, 28-year-old Devante Blanks is wanted for one count of drive-by shooting in connection to an incident that occurred on April 18, 2023, in the Pendorff community.

Blanks was reportedly in a red Dodge Charger with a Chucky doll in the dash of the vehicle, JCSD said.

The sheriff’s department said Blanks is also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and is a registered sex offender.

Anyone with information on Blanks’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the...
Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others

Latest News

Hattiesburg attractions listed on Forbes 2023 ‘Best Places to Travel in U.S.’
Lakin Echols counts down the days to attend Disney's summer college program, HBCU Cohort
Bassfield High School Alumni accepted into Disney’s HBCU Summer College program
Alcorn State student Lakin Echols of Bassfield is counting down the days until she heads to the...
Bassfield High School Alumni accepted into Disney’s HBCU Summer College program
Billy Oldham, Southern Miss
Billy Oldham finding his rhythm at Southern Miss