Search for drive-by shooting suspect still active in Jones Co.

Suspect identified in Jones County drive-by shooting
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is still seeking a suspect wanted in a drive-by shooting investigation.

According to JCSD, 28-year-old Devante Blanks is wanted for one count of drive-by shooting in connection to an incident that occurred on April 18, 2023, in the Pendorff community. No injuries were reported.

Blanks was reportedly in a red Dodge Charger with a Chucky doll in the dash of the vehicle, JCSD said.

The sheriff’s department said Blanks is also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and is a registered sex offender.

JCSD said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Blanks’ whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

