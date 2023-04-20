Reeves signs ‘historic’ transportation, infrastructure improvement bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Infrastructure and transportation projects across Mississippi got the financial green light Thursday after a pair of bills were signed providing what some have characterized as a “historic level of funding.”

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that he had signed House Bill 1642 and Senate Bill 3120, which invest historic levels of funding toward the Mississippi Department of Transportation and infrastructure improvement projects across the state.

“This major investment by the state into our roads, bridges, airports and other critical infrastructure will help grow Mississippi’s economy and create jobs,” Reeves said. “I’d like to thank the legislature for answering my call to commit a major investment toward infrastructure improvement and expansion projects across the state.

“We’re doing what it takes to attract more businesses and jobs to Mississippi.”

House Bill 1642 authorizes more than $1.4 billion for MDOT. This funding is earmark-free and ensures that the department has the flexibility needed to invest in the most effective transportation and construction projects across the state.

Senate Bill 3120 is a supplemental appropriation to MDOT, which gives the department additional funding to tackle a range of major road, bridge, port, rail and airport improvements across Mississippi.

The legislation commits $450 million for capacity projects; $100 million for the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund, which supports local projects; $30 million for new multimodal projects like ports, airports and rail; and $40 million in federal matching funds.

During a February press conference, Reeves called for an investment by the legislature into additional capacity projects to jumpstart infrastructure improvements across the state. The legislature answered that call and committed $450 million additional dollars to fund existing shovel-ready projects that were not currently funded in MDOT’s three-year plan.

This investment from Senate Bill 3120 will help fund projects that include:

U.S. 49 in Harrison County

Mississippi 15 in Tippah County

Mississippi 2 in Tippah County

Mississippi 19 in Neshoba County

Interstate 20/Flowers interchange in Warren County (Flowers Interchange)

U.S. 90 in Jackson County

House Bill 1642 can be read in full here.

Senate Bill 3120 can be read in full here.

