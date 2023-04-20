Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘In Props We Trust’: Ellisville PD warning residents of ‘movie money’ scam

The money looks similar to real money except for a few word substitutes, such as “Motion...
The money looks similar to real money except for a few word substitutes, such as “Motion Picture Purposes” and “In Props We Trust.”(Ellisville Police Department)
By Cam Bonelli and Allen Brewer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are selling items on Facebook and the buyer pays in $100 bills, you might want to take a close look at that currency.

According to the Ellisville Police Department, a resident was recently scammed after attempting to sell a smartphone.

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell said the seller made a post about selling the phone on Facebook. They were contacted by a potential buyer and a meeting was arranged at the McDonald’s in Ellisville on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Russell said the buyer exchanged the phone for $500; however, the seller soon noticed the cash was fake. The scammer reportedly left with the phone before the seller could get their property back.

The money was, in fact, “movie money,” the kind that is sometimes used in television or movies to resemble real money. Russell said it can be bought online in large quantities.

The chief said the money looks similar to real money except for a few word substitutes, such as “Motion Picture Purposes” and “In Props We Trust.”

The scammer also replied to the ad using a fake Facebook account, Russell said.

Russell said this is the second time this type of scam has been reported to his department this year.

While it is good to make these types of exchanges in a public place, Russell suggested residents could meet at the Ellisville PD parking lot if they feel uncomfortable.

If you received a movie money payment, you can make a report to your local police agency.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
Hattiesburg police have asked the public for help in locating missing teenager, Ashton Foster, 14
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by East Baton Rouge sheriff, says Hattiesburg police
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

Latest News

FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal
“The future of Mississippi’s economy is being decided today,” Governor Tate Reeves said
Reeves signs bills expanding workforce development initiatives in Mississippi
The police department said both suspects entered the business separately, but were reportedly...
HPD seeking 2 suspects in ongoing investigation
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo adds 3rd ‘Brunch with Bertie’ due to high demand