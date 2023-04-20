‘In Props We Trust’: Ellisville PD warning residents of ‘movie money’ scam

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are selling items on Facebook and the buyer pays in $100 bills, you might want to take a close look at that currency.

According to the Ellisville Police Department, a resident was recently scammed after attempting to sell a smartphone.

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell said the seller made a post about selling the phone on Facebook. They were contacted by a potential buyer and a meeting was arranged at the McDonald’s in Ellisville on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Russell said the buyer exchanged the phone for $500; however, the seller soon noticed the cash was fake. The scammer reportedly left with the phone before the seller could get their property back.

The money was, in fact, “movie money,” the kind that is sometimes used in television or movies to resemble real money. Russell said it can be bought online in large quantities.

The chief said the money looks similar to real money except for a few word substitutes, such as “Motion Picture Purposes” and “In Props We Trust.”

The scammer also replied to the ad using a fake Facebook account, Russell said.

Russell said this is the second time this type of scam has been reported to his department this year.

While it is good to make these types of exchanges in a public place, Russell suggested residents could meet at the Ellisville PD parking lot if they feel uncomfortable.

If you received a movie money payment, you can make a report to your local police agency.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.