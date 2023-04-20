'National Volunteer Week' in full swing

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On April 14, President Joe Biden declared “National Volunteer Week” by presidential proclamation.

Local Americorps program coordinator Scott Mullins encouraged everyone to get out in their communities and volunteer,

“There’s nothing wrong with taking the chance and getting out there because, you know, what do you have to lose?” Mullins asked. “You’re giving back to your community, and, as I mentioned before, it does, as the science has proven and the psychology has proven, make you feel good and it helps with, you know, those things like anxiety, depression, other mental health issues and so forth.”

To learn more about volunteering with Americorps, visit its website at Americorps.gov.

