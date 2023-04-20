Win Stuff
More than $2K worth of products stolen from Best Buy in Hattiesburg; police seeking 2 suspects

The police department said both suspects entered the business separately, but were reportedly...
The police department said both suspects entered the business separately, but were reportedly working together and left together.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police needs your help identifying two suspects in connection to an ongoing investigation.

According to HPD, $2,499.99 in products was stolen from a business located at 4600 Hardy St. on Monday, April 3.

The police department said both suspects entered the business separately, but were reportedly working together and left together.

HPD said the suspects were seen leaving in an older-model beige Tahoe with an unknown license plate. The direction of travel was undetermined.

If you have any information pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 554-3747 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

