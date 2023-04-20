Laurel police officers heading north with supplies, goods

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Laurel Police Department left at 6:30 a.m. Thursday to bring supplies to Rolling Fork.

The town was devastated by a tornado just shy of a month ago.

”It’s important, because we have been through a lot here in our city and in Jones County, the police department, LPD Capt. Shannon Caraway said. “So, when we have the opportunity to help and give back, when someone calls, we are going to step up and we’re going to take care of it.”

LPD held a food and supply drive to help those in need. Among the items collected: Tents; cleaning supplies; clothing and food.

LPD Deputy Chief Earl Reed said doing the drive hit close to home for him.

“Its very personal to me due to the fact that my mom and dad are from Humphries County, and they still reside up there in Humphries County,” Reed said. “So, once the tornado hit, myself and Capt. Caraway took the lead to make this happen.”

