Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel police officers heading north with supplies, goods

Laurel police gathered goods for Rolling Fork
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Laurel Police Department left at 6:30 a.m. Thursday to bring supplies to Rolling Fork.

The town was devastated by a tornado just shy of a month ago.

”It’s important, because we have been through a lot here in our city and in Jones County, the police department, LPD Capt. Shannon Caraway said. “So, when we have the opportunity to help and give back, when someone calls, we are going to step up and we’re going to take care of it.”

LPD held a food and supply drive to help those in need. Among the items collected: Tents; cleaning supplies; clothing and food.

LPD Deputy Chief Earl Reed said doing the drive hit close to home for him.

“Its very personal to me due to the fact that my mom and dad are from Humphries County, and they still reside up there in Humphries County,” Reed said. “So, once the tornado hit, myself and Capt. Caraway took the lead to make this happen.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Forrest County Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced 16-year-old Uribe Bolden to serve 25 years...
‘You are still a child’: Judge sentences teen to serve 25 years for 2021 Hattiesburg murder
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
The Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of...
Briarfield Apartments to be renovated later this year

Latest News

Billy Oldham, Southern Miss
Billy Oldham finding his rhythm at Southern Miss
Billy Oldham, Southern Miss
Billy Oldham finding his rhythm at Southern Miss
Laurel police giving helping hand to Rolling Fork
Laurel police gathered goods for Rolling Fork
Scott Berry, Southern Miss baseball
USM coach Scott Berry previews weekend series with Coastal Carolina