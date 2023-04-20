HPD seeking 2 suspects in ongoing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police needs your help identifying two people in connection to an ongoing investigation.

According to HPD, $2,499.99 in products was stolen from a business located at 4600 Hardy Street On Monday, April 3.

The police department said both suspects entered the business separately but were reportedly working together and left out together.

HPD said the suspects were seen leaving in an older-model beige Tahoe with an unknown license plate. The direction of travel is undetermined.

If you have any information pertaining to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-554-3747 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

