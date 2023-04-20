HPD responds to false report of active shooter at Industrial Park

From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police responded to what turned to be a false report of an active shooter Thursday afternoon at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County Industrial Park.

Hattiesburg Police Department said officers were sent at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of JM Tatum Industrial Drive after a report of a possible active shooter.

Once on scene, it was determined there was not an active threat, HPD said.

HPD said officers cleared the building and are working with building officials to determine the source of the call.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.