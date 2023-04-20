Win Stuff
HPD responds to false report of active shooter at Industrial Park

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police responded to what turned to be a false report of an active shooter Thursday afternoon at the Hattiesburg-Forrest County Industrial Park.

Hattiesburg Police Department said officers were sent at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of JM Tatum Industrial Drive after a report of a possible active shooter.

Once on scene, it was determined there was not an active threat, HPD said.

HPD said officers cleared the building and are working with building officials to determine the source of the call.

