Hattiesburg attractions listed on Forbes 2023 ‘Best Places to Travel in U.S.’

(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a place to visit this weekend? According to Forbes, you only have to look right here in the Pine Belt.

Experts at Forbes listed the State of Mississippi as one of the “Best Places to Travel in the U.S. in 2023.” Specifically listed within Mississippi’s section is the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and its downtown neighbor, The Lucky Rabbit. The city’s 52 murals were also mentioned.

“We are honored to be specifically mentioned within the Mississippi designation,” said Rick Taylor, the executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which oversees the direction and management of the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. “Our efforts to make the Pocket Museum and the Pocket Alley a destination location have certainly paid off for our city and our state – in a positive manner.”

Taylor said the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and alley is a continually changing location for visitors to enjoy, with new displays on the first of every month and new art installations and miniature dioramas evolving on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

According to Forbes, Mississippi’s diverse entertainment options earned the state a spot on the list.

“The Magnolia State has everything a traveler could want in 2023, from a cutting-edge culinary scene to buzzing small towns to incredible natural beauty,” reads the article.

This isn’t the first time the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has received national recognition from a publication. In 2021, Lonely Planet included the little museum in its “What to See” list.

