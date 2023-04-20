Gulfport man pleads to production of child pornography

From the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Hancock County deputy pled guilty in federal court Thursday to producing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The plea was announced by United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby.

Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, Gulfport, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15.

According to court documents, Flanagan was identified in February 2022 in an investigation brought to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Hancock County had received two CyberTip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

One of the reports used the name “John Adams” with a gmail.com email address and the other account was under the name of “Derrick Flanagan” and used another gmail.com email address.

These CyberTips were ultimately found to be related to Hancock County deputy Derrick Flanagan, who was assigned to work at the Diamondhead Police Department and lived in Gulfport.

Forensic examinations of a laptop and cellular telephones recovered during the investigation found multiple visual depictions of child sexual abuse material.

In addition, the investigation recovered over 40,000 lines of chats sent via a SnapChat App that corresponded to multiple visual depictions.

Flanagan faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, unless he is determined to have a qualifying prior conviction under federal sexual exploitation statues, military law, or any state law.

Those convictions include, but are not limited to, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, and abusive sexual conduct involving a minor, where Flanagan would then face a penalty of not less than 25 years nor more than 50 years in prison, and a fine of not more than $250,000.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Division, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.