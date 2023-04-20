Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Expungment clinics changing lives in Pine Belt

Clinic helps remove mistakes of the past for some
Clinic helps remove mistakes of the past for some
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A number of people from the Pine Belt got a chance to erase a piece of their past.

Hattiesburg Christian Services partnered with the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project on Wednesday morning for a free expungement clinic for Pine Belt residents.

“I had a DUI charge about six years ago when my life was a mess and out of control,” said applicant Kim Kolinsky. “That was a good thing for me because it opened my eyes up to the problems I was having in my life.”

Last year, the clinic in Hattiesburg helped over 200 people. This year’s number was not given.

“We were able with the assistance of the (Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project) to give them the information of what is expungable, who you need to see, what are your next steps, and how they can get help,” Christian Services director Maggie West said.

According to the Mississippi Free Press, from 2012 to 2021, Mississippi judges approved almost 9,000 expungement applications.

Dexter Allen, another expungement candidate, said he is hoping to get help clearing up an auto burglary conviction from more than three decades ago.

Allen said the long-lingering record has not affected his ability to work.

But Allen said it has had an impact ion other areas.

“No, not a job but other things I want, like apartments, houses,” Allen said. “If I get that expunged off my record, I can be free like a jaybird.”

People like Allen and Kolinsky said they’ve learned lessons from past mistakes--and now they’re hopeful for a fresh start to a better future.

“I want to do this for the experience so that I can help others down the road and encourage them,” Kolinsky said. “So, if it is possible to get these things off of your record, I think it’s worth it.”

For a list of upcoming clinics near you, visit www.mvlp.org/clinics

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Forrest County Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced 16-year-old Uribe Bolden to serve 25 years...
‘You are still a child’: Judge sentences teen to serve 25 years for 2021 Hattiesburg murder
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
The Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of...
Briarfield Apartments to be renovated later this year
If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers

Latest News

Clinic helps remove mistakes of the past for some.
Expungement clinic can help change lives
Local Honey
Buzz about Pine Belt honey: It’s known to fix season allergies
National Drug Takeback Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. nationally Saturday
Drug Enforcement Administration selects Saturday as ‘Spring Take Back Day’
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/19
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/19