Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Covington Hospital to begin major renovations this summer

Covington County Hospital to receive multi-million dollar makeover
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital announced it’s about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, with the assistance of the federal government.

The hospital has a $4 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

It will be used to help make major renovations that will begin this summer.

The work that will take up to 15 months to complete.

“We’ll renovate the front of the hospital,” said Gregg Gibbes, Covington County Hospital administrator/chief executive officer. “We’re going to bring a new portico and patient drop-off area, a new admissions department, a new business office, renovation in the new specialty clinic, a new therapy department, as well as a lot of different and unique upgrades to patient rooms.”

Gibbes also serves as administrator/CEO for nearby Magee General Hospital and Simpson General Hospitals.

He says those facilities also have received federal grants that will help with major construction projects in the coming months.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Forrest County Judge Robert Helfrich sentenced 16-year-old Uribe Bolden to serve 25 years...
‘You are still a child’: Judge sentences teen to serve 25 years for 2021 Hattiesburg murder
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
The Hattiesburg Housing Authority is making strides towards its next phase of renovations of...
Briarfield Apartments to be renovated later this year
If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers

Latest News

If you are a new home buyer or single mom listen up. Because a local program is looking to help...
American Dream Homes program assisting single moms and first-time home buyers
The 75th Lion's Club and city of Hattiesburg Easter Egg Hunt was held at Vernon Dahmer Park...
Dahmer Park, Hattiesburg Zoo host postponed egg hunts
The 24th annual Downtown Crawfish Jam was held at Walthall Park Saturday.
Walthall Park hosts 24th Downtown Crawfish Jam
Nearly 35,000 service personnel will take part in annual training at Camp Shelby this summer.
35K service personnel to train at Camp Shelby in summer 2023