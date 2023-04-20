Covington Hospital to begin major renovations this summer

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital announced it’s about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, with the assistance of the federal government.

The hospital has a $4 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

It will be used to help make major renovations that will begin this summer.

The work that will take up to 15 months to complete.

“We’ll renovate the front of the hospital,” said Gregg Gibbes, Covington County Hospital administrator/chief executive officer. “We’re going to bring a new portico and patient drop-off area, a new admissions department, a new business office, renovation in the new specialty clinic, a new therapy department, as well as a lot of different and unique upgrades to patient rooms.”

Gibbes also serves as administrator/CEO for nearby Magee General Hospital and Simpson General Hospitals.

He says those facilities also have received federal grants that will help with major construction projects in the coming months.

