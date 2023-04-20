Billy Oldham finding his rhythm at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss junior pitcher Billy Oldham talks about his growth over the course of this season.

After winning the NCAA Division III National Championship with Eastern Connecticut State, Oldham transferred to USM in hopes of playing in more “meaningful games.”

The right-hander is 3-1 on the mound with a 3.60 earned-run-average and 47 strikeouts to 13 walks.

