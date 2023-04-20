Bassfield High School Alumni accepted into Disney’s HBCU Summer College program

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - As we inch closer to summer, families are on the hunt for the perfect trip, and Disney is usually at the top of the list for many.

However, Disney isn’t just a place for fun and games. It’s also a highly sought-after opportunity for summer internships.

Alcorn State University social works student Lakin Echols of Bassfield is counting down the days until she heads to the most magical place on earth to learn about technology, media, marketing and sports through the Disney ‘On the Yard’ program. It’s a Historically Black College & University (HBCU) program representing more than 51 HBCUs across more than a dozen states, Mississippi being one.

“It is the second year that Disney HBCU Cohort On the Yard has been about,” Echols said. “So, what it basically is, I’ll be interning with Disney, and there are over 21 different positions to choose from. But I did apply for human resources, so hopefully, we’ll be inside the human resources department which is a part of my major.”

Echols is a Bassfield High School alumni, now Jefferson Davis County High School. After learning that only 100-plus internships are offered and accepted nationwide, Echols could only express gratitude for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I was hesitant about it at first; I didn’t right off the bat apply for it,” said Echols. “I actually sent it out to other friends for them to apply for it. After I started seeing that everybody was applying for it - and I was like ok, maybe it is something to it - so I applied for it, and here we are. I’ve been accepted, and I’m ready.”

Echols is set to leave on May 15th and is expected to stay for three months.

She is responsible for covering her expenses during her stay.

