10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection

From the Mississippi Department of Public Safety

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division seized about 10 kilograms of cocaine in Lauderdale County Tuesday during a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 20.

Jose Andres Hernandez and Jose Lopez Hernandez were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine.

Agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics also participated in the seizure and arrest.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.