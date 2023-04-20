Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection

Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Mississippi Department of Public Safety

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division seized about 10 kilograms of cocaine in Lauderdale County Tuesday during a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 20.

Jose Andres Hernandez and Jose Lopez Hernandez were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine.

Agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics also participated in the seizure and arrest.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
Hattiesburg police have asked the public for help in locating missing teenager, Ashton Foster, 14
UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by East Baton Rouge sheriff, says Hattiesburg police
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves signed 2 bills that will allocate more than $1.85 billion for transportation...
Reeves signs ‘historic’ transportation, infrastructure improvement bills
The money looks similar to real money except for a few word substitutes, such as “Motion...
‘In Props We Trust’: Ellisville PD warning residents of ‘movie money’ scam
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal
“The future of Mississippi’s economy is being decided today,” Governor Tate Reeves said
Reeves signs bills expanding workforce development initiatives in Mississippi