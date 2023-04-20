04/20 Ryan’s “Foggy!” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ve been right on the edge of noticeable fog for the last few days, but this morning skipped all that and went straight for area-wide dense fog. Advisories have been issued and will linger until around 9 AM before things will begin to break up and clear. That will eventually lead us into another nice afternoon, but be aware of that fog for your morning commute. It is some of the thickest I’ve encountered in the area. Once it “lifts” though we’ll see nothing but sun in the sky for the rest of the day with a slightly warmer high than yesterday near 85. Unfortunately, it won’t be nothing but sun in the sky for the rest of the week. In fact, essentially as soon as we head past midnight into Friday morning, skies will go from largely clear to mostly cloudy quickly. It’ll basically be cloudy from midnight to midnight, but rain won’t last the entire day...only about half of it. Right now it looks like the rain could start by ~8 AM at the earliest, but I’d expect most of our rain to come between 12 PM and 10 PM. Thunderstorms are possible, and while severe weather isn’t expected we will have at least a level one risk of severe weather. It doesn’t look concerning, but we’re moving into the time of year where our part of the world could see almost any thunderstorm that develops overachieve under the right circumstances.

Thankfully the rain won’t stick around long. By sunrise Saturday even any lingering cloud cover will be gone, and the sun will come out for the entire weekend. Afternoon highs will fall below average for the first time since Tuesday, and we’ll see at least one chilly night before we get back to “normal.” Next week starts on the sunny side after a great weekend, but rain moves in by Tuesday evening and sticks around for a few days.

