UPDATE: Missing teen located safe by East Baton Rouge sheriff, says Hattiesburg police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that a missing teen has been located and is safe.

Thursday morning the HPD reported that 14-year-old Ashton Foster was located and was confirmed to be safe with a parent by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Ashton Foster, 14, Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Wednesday after last being seen at his Hattiesburg residence on James Street around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

He had last been seen wearing blue shorts, a long-sleeve navy blue shirt with white writing on the front, white socks and dark-colored Croc shoes.

Foster is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Foster was believed to have contacted a person from Baton Rouge, La., to pick him up and transport him to Baton Rouge, where his girlfriend currently resides.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department were assisting in the investigation.

